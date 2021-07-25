Wayne Rooney was photographed sleeping next to two ladies, which drew the attention of the police.

After images of him on a night out were published on social media, Wayne Rooney reportedly phoned the cops.

One of the photographs shows Wayne dozing off in a chair while a scantily clad woman sleeps on the bed behind him.

According to Mirror Online, Rooney seemed to have fallen asleep erect with his chin on his chest and hands in his pockets.

Under the chair, there are two wine glasses and several empty bottles.

Over 175,000 people have seen a video of another girl reportedly breaking wind near Derby County manager.

In yet another snare, the father-of-four Rooney is awake and clutching a half-full wine glass, his knuckles covered with blood and scratches.

The images have been reported to Greater Manchester Police as a suspected offence, according to the Mirror.

After being shared across WhatsApp fan groups, the photographs and videos made their way to Twitter on Sunday morning.

One appears to show Rooney, England’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals, at a dark nightclub conversing with a mystery girl.

He’s gesticulating with his right hand while holding a glass of wine in his left in another photo titled ‘no words no papz.’

Every other photograph or video depicts Rooney dozing off in a wooden chair.

A blonde woman poses beside him with her tongue out while making the peace sign in a photo labeled “Sleepy Wayne.”

Another woman, dressed in a revealing white gown, is lying full length on a bed in the backdrop.

The photo was captured during the day because sunlight seeps through a crack in the drapes.

The words ‘X for looks off me n Rooney’ are written on another peace sign selfie of Rooney sleeping.

In all of the photographs, the former England captain is dressed in a black hooded top and black pants.

There’s no evidence that Rooney, a devoted family man, did anything wrong or acted inappropriately.

Although the images have a timestamp of ‘8.30,’ it is unknown if they were taken in the morning, evening, or on what day.

It’s also unclear whether Rooney was staying in a hotel or going to a private house.

The photographs are thought to have been taken in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, about a.