Wayne Rooney, Kate Moss, and Tom Cruise will attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Wayne Rooney, Kate Moss, and Tom Cruise are just a few of the celebrities anticipated to attend the Euro 2020 final tonight.

At 8 p.m., England will face Italy in their first major international final since the 1966 World Cup.

With a 2-1 triumph over Denmark on Wednesday, England advanced to the final against Italy after coming back from a goal down.

On social media, an official UEFA guest list for tonight’s major event has been circulated.

According to the list issued by the European governing body, London model Kate Moss has made the cut, with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise also anticipated to be among the celebrity visitors.

Former England players Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, and Sir Geoff Hurst, as well as Italians Alessandro Nesta and Gianluca Zambrotta — and Fabio Capello, who managed England from 2007 to 2012 – are also on the list.

Beckham was spotted at Wembley Stadium for the semi-final, seated next to Ed Sheeran, the musician.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and officials from the English and Italian Football Associations will join UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and general secretary Theodoros Theodoridis in the final.

On Twitter, one fan reacted to the news by writing, “Everything that is wrong with modern football.” More obsessed with image and “celebrities” than with actual fans!”

“These tickets should be handed to individuals who deserve them!” shouted another. For example, charity or those who are less fortunate.”

A third person wrote: “So there you have it: two women, one a future queen and the other a former model. Where are the female reps and players?

My a*** is inclusiveness.”

