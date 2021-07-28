Wayne Rooney apologizes to Coleen and the kids for the photos from the hotel party.

Wayne Rooney has apologized for his role in the photos of him taken while he was sleeping in a hotel room.

Pictures of the Derby County manager sleeping surrounded by three young women went popular on social media.

Over the weekend, Rooney was spotted sleeping on a chair in a hotel with Snapchat model Tayler Ryan and her friends Elise Melvin and Brooke Morgan, according to MirrorOnline.

With the tagline ‘Sleepy Wayne,’ one image showed Rooney sleeping while a woman gave a peace sign to the camera.

Another photo, captioned ‘Mooney Rooney,’ showed a woman kneeling over beside the sleeping star, clothed only in her underpants.

They had been at the elite Deansgate club Chinawhite before transferring to a Staycity hotel room for £60 a night.

There is no evidence that Rooney acted in an inappropriate manner.

After Rooney’s attorneys believed there had been an illegal attempt to entrap him, Cheshire Police confirmed on Tuesday that they would not be taking action against an allegation of blackmail made over the photos.

He made a public statement about the incident on Wednesday night.

“I made a mistake,” Rooney admitted following Derby’s pre-season friendly against Real Betis. With two of my buddies, I attended a private party.

“On behalf of myself, I apologize to my family and the club for the photographs that were circulated.

“I will do everything I can to make it happen.”

After that, Rooney was asked if he felt like the victim in the episode.

“Yes, but I don’t really want to go into that,” he continued. Listen, it’s taken care of, and I’m excited to move on and prepare for another game on Sunday.”

Rooney’s representative told the Mirror that the three females have called out to apologize today.

“The three girls who took the photos contacted Wayne’s lawyers and offered to hand over all of the photos taken that night, as well as the copyrights in them,” he stated.

“They’ve also sent him a letter of regret for the events that occurred and the embarrassment that resulted, at their own request.

"These were three nice young ladies who went out for the night. They didn't do it."