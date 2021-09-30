Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Wayne Couzens, a former police officer, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a life sentence by Lord Justice Fulford.

A whole-life order implies the criminal will spend the rest of their life in jail and will never be eligible for parole.

After confronting the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, South London, the 48-year-old pleaded guilty to kidnapping, rape, and murder.

Couzens was a Metropolitan Police Officer when he kidnapped the marketing executive by impersonating an arrest.

Sarah’s body was discovered in a wooded stream near an abandoned leisure centre near Ashford on March 9, 2021, after he was arrested at his home address.

The weapons officer went from concluding a 12-hour job at the American embassy to murdering Sarah, the courts heard this week.

Couzens went to an isolated rural area near Dover, Kent, after detaining and handcuffing Sarah Everard on March 3, where he parked and raped her.

Couzens strangled her with his police belt and then burned her body in a refrigerator in a wooded area he owned in Hoads Wood, according to reports.

He then hid her body in a nearby pond until police discovered her.

Lord Justice Fulford described Wayne Couzens’ crimes as “grosteque” today at the Old Bailey.

“Sarah Everard was a fully blameless victim of a grotesquely executed set of actions that culminated in her death,” he stated during sentencing.

She was just walking home late at night.

“She was a bright, resourceful, accomplished, and well-liked young woman still in her early twenties.

“I have no doubt that the defendant used his position as a police officer to compel her into entering his car, which he had hired specifically for this reason.

“It’s most likely that he indicated she had broken the Covid limits that were in effect at the time. Any explanation that isn’t based on force ignores her personality.”

