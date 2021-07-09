Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to Sarah Everard’s murder.

In a case that has sparked international shock and outrage, a Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard.

On the evening of March 3, Wayne Couzens, 48, kidnapped Ms Everard as she walked home alone from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

The sexual predator raped and strangled the 33-year-old marketing professional after clocking off from a 12-hour shift that morning.

Ms Everard’s boyfriend, Josh Lowth, reported her missing, prompting police to initiate an immediate investigation.

Couzens, a parliamentary and diplomatic protection officer with firearms training, deleted his phone just minutes before being arrested on March 9 at his home in Deal, Kent.

Ms Everard’s body was discovered in a wooded stream near Ashford, Kent, the next day, a week after she vanished, mere metres from Couzens’ farm.

The assassination has aroused outrage about the high rate of violence against women.

At a vigil for Ms Everard attended by the Duchess of Cambridge, police were chastised for mistreating women.

Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s kidnapping and rape last month.

When he appeared before the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh high security prison on Friday, he pleaded guilty to her murder.

Couzens, who joined the Met in 2018, had rented a Vauxhall Astra and purchased a roll of self-adhesive film just days before the murder, according to new information.

Ms Everard set off on foot for the two-and-a-half mile journey home at 9 p.m. on March 3, conversing with her partner on her phone along the way.

At 9.32 p.m., a camera mounted on a passing marked police car showed her walking alone.

A bus camera appeared to show the moment she was stopped by Couzens in Balham, south London, just three minutes later.

Two persons could be seen standing near the parked rental car, which had its hazard lights flashing.

Couzens drove out of London after kidnapping Ms Everard, arriving at 1 a.m. in the Tilmanstone region near Deal.

Using CCTV and ANPR cameras, investigators followed the car’s path. The summary comes to a close.