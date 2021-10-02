Wayne Couzens is one of 75 heinous offenders who will never be released.

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to life in prison after kidnapping, rapping, and murdering Sarah Everard.

Whole-life orders are the most severe sentence allowed in the UK criminal justice system for those who commit the most egregious crimes.

If handed such a sentence, Wayne Couzens will join a long list of the country’s most dangerous criminals who are anticipated to die in prison.

This is, however, the first time a tariff has been imposed for a single adult killing that occurred outside of a terror attack.

They will not be released unless there are compelling humanitarian reasons for doing so.

These are the 75 men and women serving life sentences, including some of the most well-known criminals in the United Kingdom.

John Childs

Six contract killings were found to be committed by John Childs, one of which involving a 10-year-old boy.

He was condemned to life in prison in 1979.

Robert Maudsley

In an underground glass box, Robert Maudsley, a Liverpool “cannibal” killer, is spending his sentence alone.

Because the Toxteth murderer is deemed too dangerous to interact with other convicts or even guards, he is no longer allowed to interact with them.

According to Mirror Online, Maudsley is being held in the bowels of Wakefield Prison, also known as “Monster Mansion.”

Maudsley has been incarcerated since 1974 and is unlikely to be released. He was only 21 years old when he committed his first murder.

He’ll almost certainly die in the small see-through room where he’s spent decades.

The glass cage cell was designed specifically for Maudsley in 1983 and was named after the prison Hannibal Lecter was imprisoned in in Silence of the Lambs.

Arthur Hutchinson

In 1983, Hutchinson murdered the bride’s father, mother, and brother at a wedding reception before beating her sister with a knife.

The Home Secretary, Leon Brittan, slapped him with a lifetime tariff.

Jeremy Bamber

Bamber murdered his adoptive parents, sister, and six-year-old twin nephews at the family farmhouse in Essex.

He was found guilty and jailed in 1986. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”