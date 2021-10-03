Wayne Couzens, a serial killer, worked as an armed guard at Parliament.

It has been revealed that Sarah Everard’s policeman killer was stationed on Parliamentary grounds five times last year.

In February 2020, Wayne Couzens, the Metropolitan Police firearms officer who kidnapped, raped, and murdered Sarah, 33, after staging a bogus arrest, was transferred to the force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Although his primary responsibility was to monitor diplomatic facilities, mostly embassies, he was known to have been sent to the Parliamentary Estate, which contains the Palace of Westminster, which houses the Houses of Commons and Lords.

Couzens, 48, was sentenced to life in jail on Thursday at the Old Bailey, meaning he will die in prison.

On the evening of March 3 this year, he snatched Sarah as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

“Couzens were deployed to armed static protection duties on the Parliamentary Estate on five occasions from February to July 2020,” a Met spokeswoman said on Saturday (October 2).

According to the Sunday Times, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle expressed his “great worry” and said he will seek answers from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

“Like everyone else, I’ve been appalled by Wayne Couzens’ depravity — and heartbroken for Sarah Everard’s family,” he told the newspaper.

“I’ve requested an urgent meeting with the Met to discuss how this person was considered appropriate for deployment here.

“Furthermore, I will seek assurance that no one on the parliamentary estate was ever in danger.

“Security of members and staff has always been a top issue for me, therefore I’m curious as to how this man got through the parliamentary threshold.”

Couzens was accused of being “attracted to horrific sexual pornography” as early as 2002 in court.

He was previously tied to a flashing incident in 2015 and two more only days before he killed Sarah, according to the police watchdog.

In the meanwhile, in response to Sarah’s murder, Police Scotland has announced the introduction of a new verification check that lone officers will provide members of the public they talk to.

Before killing her, Couzens used his warrant card to falsely arrest her.

Officers working alone in Scotland will now offer proactively, according to Police Scotland. “The summary has come to an end.”