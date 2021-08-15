Wayfair Reviewers Love These 10 Apartment Upgrades.

When you live in an apartment, you have a limited amount of area to work with and a limited number of ways to change the space. Painting is a possibility, depending on the landlord’s wishes, but home renovation staples such as wallpapering, flooring, molding, and other DIY projects are out. That doesn’t mean you can’t turn your apartment into the rental palace of your dreams; it just means you’ll have to go all out in terms of furniture and design.

That’s where Wayfair enters the picture! Because most apartment dwellers are on a budget and don’t plan on staying there indefinitely, a few crucial Wayfair pieces can give your room the update it needs.

And, while a spate of favorable reviews usually seals the deal for making a purchase, take a look at Wayfair’s 10 budget-friendly apartment modifications that users constantly enjoy. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

The Leominster 28-Inch Wide Swivel Barrel Chair is a favorite with Wayfair reviewers.

The Leominster 28-Inch Wide Swivel Barrel Chair, in addition to barstools, is a must-have in any apartment. In your rental area, chances are there are fewer and farther between chairs…. But we all deserve a comfortable, warm place to sit! (You can’t go back and forth between your bed and the couch indefinitely.) The Leominster 28-Inch Wide Swivel Barrel Chair is the perfect addition to your home. This barrel chair with nailhead lines and a 4.8-star rating is comfortable and stylish enough to provide that je ne sais quoi your apartment might be missing. It comes in gray (shown above), teal, chocolate, and natural tones. “Love these!” remarked one Wayfair.com reviewer. I got two in blue green to go on either side of our fireplace. I really like the color depth; it’s quite attractive. These chairs are really comfortable and of excellent quality for the money. Definitely recommend!”

Wayfair has it for $363.99.

Coffee Table Sedgefield Sled

Take this as a sign that you need to acquire a coffee table. After all, the appropriate coffee table—which should be trendy, classic, and small—can transform any flat into something more modern and spacious. (There’s nothing more depressing than an empty studio!) The Sedgefield Sled Coffee Table, which has a 4.8 star rating. This is a condensed version of the information.