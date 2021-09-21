Waterfalls, wildflower meadows, and river views abound in these Merseyside gardens.

With Ness Botanic Gardens nearby, you won’t have to travel far to get the perfect backdrop for your Instagram selfies.

The gardens, which are part of the University of Liverpool, are located south of Liverpool in Neston, Cheshire, and are packed with bursts of brilliant colors that would make any follower envious.

The 64 acres, which are only a half-hour drive from the city center, were born of one man’s strong interest in plants and his desire to share that enthusiasm with others.

‘Today, Arthur Kilpin Bulley’s determination to maintain, enhance, and share the beauty of the gardens he established over a century ago endures.’

The gardens’ superb collections of Rhododendrons, Camellias, Snowdrops, and Sorbus, as well as breathtaking vistas of the River Dee and North Wales, make the trip out of the city worthwhile at any time of year.

A variety of magnificent elements, such as waterfalls, wildflower meadows, lily pads, and wildlife, can also be found.

The gardens have a tourist center, a gift store, and plant sales in addition to their massive trees and precisely balanced arrangements of pink and purple flowers.

The visitor center hosts programs ranging from lavender bag creation to flower card design and dreamcatcher design, which appeal to individuals with a more artistic side.

They also have a cooking cafe that is open for indoor eating and takeout from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., with hot meals served until 3 p.m. every day.

Tickets for an adult cost £7.50, while a family of two adults and three children will spend £20. With a virtual tour, you can experience the beauty of the gardens from the comfort of your own home.

