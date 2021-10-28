‘Water, Shade, and Rest’: Extreme Heat Endangers Workers and the Economy in the United States.

Irma Gomez has spent nearly a decade working in California’s Central Valley, one of the world’s most prolific agricultural regions, but she has never seen a year as hot as this one, when a coworker collapsed and died in the fields.

“It’s concerning,” Gomez admits. “Any of us could be affected.” Workers in the United States are becoming increasingly vulnerable to rising temperatures, putting their health and productivity at risk.

According to two recent studies, this has significant economic implications for the entire country.

According to a report by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation’s Resilience Center, a Washington, DC-based think tank, the United States already loses an estimated $100 billion per year owing to heat-related productivity decreases.

According to the analysis, if no action is taken to combat global warming, losses will reach $200 billion by 2030 and $500 billion by 2050.

“You produce less when you’re slowed down and need to take a break to sip cold liquids and sit in the shade,” explains Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Resilience Center.

The first effect of such slowdowns is on the income of workers.

“In many areas, such as agriculture, workers are paid hourly or by the piece,” explains Kristina Dahl, co-author of a report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, a non-governmental organization that focuses on topics like global warming.

“So, if the workers are taking time off without being reimbursed for it, that has repercussions for their financial well-being.”

Because of the heat, Gomez, 37, has had less employment this year, which has impacted her fundamental requirements, such as her capacity to pay for housing.

She received $1,700 per month this summer, $700 less than the same period last year, due to her inability to work eight-hour days. The difference is the equivalent of a month’s rent for her.

The Union of Concerned Scientists says that as the temperature rises, breaks will become more required.

Every year, three million workers in the United States spend at least one working week in temperatures above 37.7 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit), putting their health at danger.

If current weather trends continue, 18.4 million people will be working in such harsh conditions for more than a week by the middle of the century, necessitating extra breaks to preserve their health.

"Everyone, regardless of their employment, will experience the effects of that productivity reduction," says.