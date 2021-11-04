Water, a vital component of life, has been discovered in a galaxy 13 billion light-years away.

Water has been discovered in a large galaxy in the early Universe by astronomers.

Scientists have discovered an abundance of water molecules in SPT0311-58, which is made up of two early galaxies situated around 13 billion light-years away from Earth, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

The discovery shows that molecules like these, as well as carbon monoxide, were formed in the early Universe shortly after the first elements were formed in the first generation of stars.

The discovery, which was documented in a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal, is the most distant detection of water in a star-forming galaxy to date, as well as the most comprehensive investigation of molecular gas in the early Universe.

“We detected both water and carbon monoxide molecules in the larger of the two galaxies using high-resolution ALMA observations of molecular gas in the pair of galaxies known collectively as SPT0311-58,” said Sreevani Jarugula, astronomer at the University of Illinois and the principal investigator on the new research.

“Oxygen and carbon, in particular, are first-generation elements, and they are crucial to life as we know it in the molecular forms of carbon monoxide and water,” Jarugula continued, underlining the significance of the discovery.

The two galaxies that make up SPT0311-58 are believed to be merging as we saw them billions of years ago, according to researchers.

We observe these galaxies as they existed when the Universe was only 780 million years old, just 5% of its present age of about 13.8 billion years, due to their distance and the time it took for the light from these galaxies to reach us.

The galaxies, which were initially discovered by ALMA in 2017, are currently burning their molecular gas in order to swiftly produce new stars.

Researchers believe they may have eventually formed an elliptical galaxy, a galaxy with a stretched circular shape that lacks elements like the Milky Way’s spiral arms and center bulge.

Jarugula also highlighted why the scientists chose these galaxies in particular to study molecular gas in the early Universe: “At the time when the Universe was still very young, this galaxy was the most massive galaxy known.

“When compared to other early Universe galaxies, it has more gas and dust. This is a condensed version of the information.