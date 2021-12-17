Watches and other things seized in raids have been identified as Encrochat suspects.

Two men have been charged in connection with Operation Venetic, which brought the UK’s Encrochat network down.

Officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and Merseyside Police collaborated yesterday to raid locations in the city they suspect are linked to their operation.

After seizing substantial amounts of cash, costly watches, and a number of electric scooters and bikes, police apprehended two individuals at homes in Liverpool.

Steven Gorry, 46, of Yew Tree Road, and William Davidson, 38, of Baytree Grove, have now been charged with conspiring to distribute class A substances such as heroin and cocaine.

They were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in Wirral Magistrates Court today.

