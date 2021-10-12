[Watch] ‘Worst Date Ever’: Influencer Reveals How Guy Conned Her Into Buying 100 Tacos

When she went out on a date with a guy, she was duped into buying 100 tacos, according to a TikTok influencer.

After TikToker Elyse Myers tweeted her “worst date ever,” hilarious reactions flooded in.

According to the New York Post, the now-viral video was her response to a follower’s question about her most terrible dating experience, which she captioned, “I haven’t been to a @tacobell since.”

Myers told how a man he met on a dating site messaged her out of the blue with the most inconceivable pickup line ever: “I like your face, let’s go grab some food,” in the video, which has over 13 million views as of writing.

After that, the man requested her to drive up to his house, which she thought was strange. Despite this, the influencer agreed to the date. Despite the fact that she had noticed multiple red signals, she persisted.

“I arrived at his residence after a 45-minute drive. Myers remembered, “He’s standing outside of that.” “He approaches my car and says, ‘I’ve misplaced my keys.’ ‘Would you mind driving us there?’ Should I have just walked away from him and gone home? Yes. Did I make a mistake? “Without a doubt.” The man leaned over the glass of the Taco Bell drive-thru and placed his order, stating, “I would like 100 tacos, thank you.” Myers claims that she quickly recognized the client had forgotten his wallet and ended up paying $149 for the 100 tacos he ordered. Her nightmare did not, however, come to an end there. That was only the start.

The man requested that Myers drive him back to his home, where he shared a home with his father. When he arrived at the house, he threw the tacos on the table and exclaimed, “Let’s feast!” She and the man ate in silence until the man’s father asked if she wanted to see his studio, which she politely declined.

That’s when Myers made the decision to draw a line: “or else I was going to be killed, 100 percent.”

As she left their house, she assured them, “Thank you for this experience – you will never hear from me again.”

The only saving grace from the ordeal was that she was able to take the remaining tacos with her before leaving the property.

Since then, I haven't visited a @tacobell. The responses to Myers' video were even more amusing than her dating experience.

"The plot twist is that he mistook the.