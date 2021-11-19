Watch the Blood Beaver Moon Pass Through Earth’s Shadow in a Partial Lunar Eclipse Live Stream.

Skywatchers will be treated to a partial lunar eclipse on Friday morning EDT, with November’s Beaver full moon taking on a reddish color. Observers’ views of the sky will vary depending on their location.

However, due to astronomy club The Virtual Telescope, who will be live streaming the astronomical event in the video below, anyone may experience the partial lunar eclipse.

North America, eastern Australia, New Zealand, and Japan will all be able to see the partial moon eclipse with the naked eye. When the moon enters Earth’s penumbra, the outer part of its shadow, at 1:02 a.m. EDT, the show will begin. By 3:45 a.m., it will have moved nearly entirely into the inner, darker shadow, the umbra.

At 4:03 a.m., the eclipse will reach its height. This is the greatest moment to watch the Beaver Moon—full November’s moon—as a “Blood Moon,” because the crimson hue will be most noticeable at this time.

With a duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, this will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in at least a century. According to the Holcomb Observatory at Butler University, the eclipse is the longest astronomical event of this type in 580 years.

What is the significance of the name “Blood Moon”?

According to NASA, the term “Blood Moon” is usually reserved for total lunar eclipses, but because 99.1 percent of the moon will lie within the deepest area of Earth’s shadow, this partial eclipse is nearly total enough to qualify.

Only a sliver of the moon will be seen during the eclipse, with the vast majority of the moon slipping into Earth’s shadow when the sun and moon pass on opposite sides of the globe.

Rayleigh scattering, the same physical process that allows the sky to appear blue, will make the moon to appear red.

The sun’s light is composed of a wide range of hues. Because of the size of their wavelength and frequency, these hues of light are arranged in a precise order: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

There is a red light. This is a condensed version of the information.