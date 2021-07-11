Watch: Prince George Reacts Joyfully to England’s Goal, and William Consoles Him After Loss

Watch: Prince George Reacts Happily to England Goal, Comforted By William After Loss.

On Sunday, Prince George of Cambridge, the son of Prince William and Catherine, demonstrated the highs and lows of international soccer. And he melted the hearts of the British people as well as the rest of the world.

The family was among a rowdy throng at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday to watch England take on Italy in the 2020 European Championships, which have been postponed for a year because to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are various clips of Prince George circulating around the web, including the country’s national anthem, England’s lone goal in regulation, and the heartbreak of defeat by losing the championship. After Italy won the 1-1 match on shootout kicks (3-2), William comforts an apparently sad George.

George, England’s third in line to the throne, was dressed in a suit and tie, just like his father.

Here’s George’s reaction after Luke Shaw scored for the home crowd to give England a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the game.

Video of the moment England scored their goal,We can see how happy William and George were😁😁 And the hug of Daddy and son and then there was Mommy. pic.twitter.com/svvDmt2Akp — Catherine And William 🇧🇷 (@kateandwillian) July 11, 2021

England led 1-0 at halftime and for the next 67 minutes when Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci equalized. After two hours of play, the match was still tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes of regular and 30 minutes of overtime.

The teams each got five shootout shots from penalty-kick range, and England held a 2-1 advantage after two kicks per team.

Italy tied the game and then took a 3-2 lead. England had the final kick, and they could have tied the match. However, Bukayo Saka, who is one of the youngest to ever play in the Euro, had his shot blocked by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Italy celebrated its first title since 1968, when they defeated Yugoslavia.

In the meantime, Prince William consoled a downcast George.

Sunday’s game was the first time the European title was decided by a shootout since Czechoslovakia defeated West Germany during 1976.

Sunday’s game at Wembley Stadium went through two extra periods before the shootout began. Italy shot a dart into the left side of the net before England tied it up with a shot in the same place. England blocked Italy’s second shot before Harry Maguire found the upper right part of the net to give England a 2-1 lead.

Italy’s third shot was good when Domenico Berardi found the top middle, and it was tied, 2-2, after three shots when England’s next shot went off the left post.

Italy took a 3-2 lead and then blocked England’s fourth shot. Italy’s Jorginho could have won it on the fifth shot, but it was blocked. Then Saka’s shot was blocked, sending Italian fans into a frenzy nit just in London and Rome, but around the world.