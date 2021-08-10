[Watch] Monster-Sized Snake Cracks House Ceiling and Attempts To Bite Reptile Catcher.

A large snake was removed from a residence after it damaged the ceiling, where it was lurking, according to a viral video.

The giant reptile’s rescue operation is depicted in a terrifying video published on YouTube by ViralHog. The gigantic snake was discovered perched leisurely inside the ceiling by the home’s owners. The reptile is thought to have chosen the location in search of warmth. ViralHog’s video went viral on Aug. 6, prompting many viewers to inquire about the snake’s origin.

The exact location of the incident has not been revealed.

A reptile catcher is seen in the video drilling a hole in a home’s roof to extract a lizard. While the snake’s exact size was unknown, it was evident that it was several feet long. As the reptile catcher pulls the snake out by its tail, the length of the serpent is clearly seen. The situation becomes even more terrifying when the lizard turns around to attack the savior.

The man is seen attempting a number of tactics to grab the snake in the following seconds of the video. The reptile, on the other hand, continues to attempt to bite the rescuer. The snake then slithers off a chest of drawers and moves across the ground. The rescuer finally manages to capture the snake by its neck and transport it outside the room after numerous efforts.

“Inside the ceiling, a gigantic snake was discovered. The video caption credited the film to a user named Skon N, who carefully extracted the snake and removed it from the house.

The size of the reptile startled several people. Some speculated about the location of the incident.

The snake was most likely found in Malaysia or Indonesia, according to user Maryam Meskienyar. “Imagine if it came down while the family was sleeping; it might have easily eaten a child,” the commenter added. Some speculated that the rescuer was from Thailand since he had something written in Thai on the back of his pants.

“Guys, this is Thailand,” wrote a user named Orakzai Khan. You can image what it’s like in rural areas when a 12-foot long python shows up at my apartment complex in downtown Bangkok (city center). There isn’t a single Thai who hasn’t seen a snake in the jungle at some point in their lives. We used to have a lot of snake sightings in Bangkok when I was in school. Brief News from Washington Newsday.