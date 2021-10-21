[Watch] Hikers use turbans to make rope and save two men from a raging waterfall.

Two guys fell into a pool below a thundering waterfall in Canada, and a group of hikers used their turbans to form a rope and rescue them.

Two hikers tripped on a slick rock near the lower falls at Golden Ears Provincial Park in British Columbia on Oct. 11 and plunged into a waterfall pool. The two were unable to drag themselves to safety due to the rushing water. The two men were found by a group of hikers who went in search of aid due to weak mobile coverage in the region, according to the New York Post.

The hikers met Kuljinder Kinda and his four pals, who were also hiking in the park, on their way to obtain better reception.

Kinda, a Sikh electrician originally from India, told NBC News, “We were trying to figure how we could get them out, but we didn’t know how.” “So we went for around 10 minutes looking for help before deciding to knot our turbans together,” he continued.

Kinda and his companions then took off their turbans and other garments. They made an improvised rope out of their turbans and other materials, which was around 33 feet long. They tossed the rope to the two men in the water and told them to grab it tightly. The men can be seen clutching the homemade rope just above the roaring river in a video of the incident.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was dispatched to the area, but the hikers had already been rescued from the lake.

“We spoke briefly with them,” Search and Rescue Manager Robert Laing told NBC News, “but merely to make sure they were fine and didn’t require medical assistance.” “Each year, a number of people are wounded as a result of slips and falls. Someone seems to be swept over the falls every one to two years and dies as a result of their injuries “Laing continued.

“The rocks there are extremely slick, and getting out of it can be really tough, especially if you’re wet and cold,” Laing told Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News. He continued, “They were lucky that these five young lads happened by and were able to bring him out and back up to the trail.”

Laing stated that he met both groups while they were filming.