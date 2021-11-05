[Watch] Cops in Canada remove a moose that smashed through a school window.

On Thursday morning, a moose burst through the window of a school in Saskatoon, Canada, surprising the students and their parents.

A moose was sighted meandering around the neighborhood near Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon in the early morning hours before leaping through a classroom window.

When the unexpected disruption occurred, the school was wrapping up its early morning activity for young children. After the moose made its appearance, teachers hurriedly evacuated the children and transported them to safety. She was able to take a picture of the bewildered animal as it laid down on the classroom floor before leaving.

A moose unexpectedly smashed through a window at a Saskatoon elementary school on Thursday morning, surprising students and staff. pic.twitter.com/RYQZKExQ9t https://t.co/UukaXk1ooq pic.twitter.com/RYQZKExQ9t The Director of Education for Saskatoon Public Schools, Shane Skjerven, praised the employees for their quick response to the situation.

“Thank you to the team at @SylviaFedoruk School and the before and after school program. Just wanted to express my gratitude for how you handled today’s situation “After the incident, Skjerven took to Twitter to express his feelings.

Soon after, Canadian conservation authorities and Saskatoon police officers arrived at the school, evaluating the damage on camera. Officers were then shown on camera dragging the tranquilized animal outdoors on a tarp and onto a pick-up truck.

So, in Saskatoon, a moose just smashed through the window of Sylvia Fedoruk Elementary School.

There were no injuries. Everything is fine with the kids.

What a start to the day. pic.twitter.com/GrnldG5J4z #yxe After the moose was removed from the school, officials released a photo of it on social media. They said it was unharmed and had returned to the wild securely.

Moose are found throughout Canada, despite the fact that some provinces, such as Saskatchewan, have reported population declines in recent years. When fully mature, an adult moose can weigh up to 900 pounds, and they can become violent if they feel harassed or intimidated by humans.

Moose should be given a wide space and should not be approached carelessly, according to wildlife information from Alaska, a nearby U.S. state.