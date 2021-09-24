Watch as Megatron the Robot scolds a rude Chinese theme park visitor and refuses to take a picture with him.

A video shows a theme park guest in China being reprimanded and refused a photo opportunity by one of the site’s animatronics after giving the robot the middle finger.

According to the South China Morning Post, the unidentified man was visiting Universal Beijing Resort, which opened Monday, when he approached an animatronic based after the figure Megatron from the “Transformers” franchise.

The man raises his middle finger at Megatron, the leader of the series’ principal adversaries, the Decepticons, before laughing and positioning himself in front of the robot for a photo, according to footage that has gone viral.

The gesture was attempted to be stopped by a park employee.

According to the footage, Megatron pauses for a second before condemning the man for his actions.

“Your action is impolite. Haven’t your father and mother instilled in you the ability to [behave yourself]? Stupid rascal, vile human! In the video, the robot leader, who was stationed at the theme park’s Transformers Metrobase area, is recorded as stating, “Go away, I don’t want to take a picture with him.”

According to an unnamed client support member of staff, the robot’s response was not the product of the basic artificial intelligence settings, but rather was modified by the park’s employees.

In their interactions with guests, Megatron and the other robots frequently automatically generate responses, including words from the “Transformers” series.

According to a report by Chinese state-run media outlet The Global Times, the animatronic had already gone popular on platforms such as Sina Weibo and TikTok even before the park officially opened due to its capacity to communicate with visitors.

According to the resort, the guest would not be blacklisted because he did not break any of the theme park’s policies. He did, however, face reaction on the internet.

“He didn’t think it was wrong, but he did think it was amusing. On the social networking platform WeChat, a user remarked, “He even laughed.”

“He had no regard for others. Another individual said, “His face shouldn’t be blurred.”

According to SCMP, bad behavior at amusement parks in China is routinely uploaded to social media. A male visitor pulled the ear of a bear character’s head so hard in a 2019 incident at Shanghai Disneyland that the actor had to stop performing.