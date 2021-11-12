Watch as a massive shark swims dangerously close to an unsuspecting swimmer in waist-deep water.

On Tuesday, an Australian swimmer had a close encounter with a large shark while taking a solo swim in waist-deep water at Sydney’s Maroubra beach. The incredible occurrence was captured on film, and the airborne footage was uploaded on Instagram.

The film was shot by an ocean photographer identified only by his first name, Lewis, who goes by the Instagram account @carvedbanks.

Lewis told Yahoo News Australia that it was thrilling to observe the grey nurse “going about its work” from above.

The shark appeared “out of the shallows” and approached the unaware swimmer extremely closely.

The footage shows the man swimming as the shark, which is estimated to be over six feet long, gets closer to him. While it appears at first that they would cross paths, the shark appears to lose interest and swims away.

Lewis has captured numerous shark encounters off the coast of Sydney.

“I’ve seen every type of shark that comes through Maroubra Bay.” “Every species has its own set of behaviors,” he explained. “It’s incredible how crowded Sydney’s oceans are.” Surfers and swimmers have given me some amusing reactions.” It’s unusual to see this species of shark so close to the coast, according to Lewis of 9News.

“Grey nurse sharks are what they’re called. They’re usually laid-back, but they’re not typically spotted cruising in the shallows at Maroubra Beach “he stated “The shark appears to be uninterested in the swimmer… I’ve seen a lot of shark behavior from above, and most of the time they’re just going about their business and gladly sharing their seas with us.” During a deep-sea fishing trip in Western Australia in July, a guy in his 30s was severely injured after being attacked by a shark. The incident occurred off the Pilbara coast, near the lonely Varanus Island. According to reports at the time, the man was treated right away by the fishing charter company and then sent to a hospital.

The shark, according to the victim, was a “large one,” measuring around 3 meters in length. The shark’s species, however, was unknown.