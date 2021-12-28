[Watch] A woman was caught on camera slapping and yelling at a passenger on a Delta flight.

The FBI arrested a lady for causing a disturbance on a Delta Air Lines aircraft from Tampa to Atlanta.

The angry passenger is accused of slapping the man and demanding that he put on his mask; however, in the footage uploaded on social media, the woman was seen wearing her own mask below her chin.

According to NBC News, the woman was identified as Patricia Cornwall, who was flying on Flight 2790 on Thursday and was arrested upon arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The woman, wearing her own mask around her neck, was seen shouting and screaming at the man to don his mask, to which he answered with his own comments.

“Put your f— mask on!” shouted the woman.

According to the New York Post, the man replied by saying, “Sit down, Karen!”

The cause of the altercation is unknown, however the footage appears to show the passenger slapping the man after he remarked to her, “You got your mask down, b***h,” according to the video.

“You’re going to jail now.” That is a form of attack. “As soon as we get to Atlanta, you’re going to jail,” the man replied.

A voice could be heard in the background of the video saying that the woman “went insane on the plane, struck this fellow in the face, spit on him, scratched him (and) threw boiling water on my leg.”

After receiving a “disturbance call” concerning a “unruly passenger,” Atlanta Police Department officers responded at gate A11 and waited for the airplane to land, according to a statement. Officers were able to talk with passengers exiting the flight about the “disturbance” produced while in the air once the plane arrived at the gate. Officers eventually apprehended Cornwall.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, “this disturbance resulted in the harm of fellow passengers and Delta staff.” The cops also enlisted the help of the FBI.

"Officers detained Ms. Cornwall and alerted the on-call FBI agent based on the statements received and visible evidence," the police stated. "The officers then transported Ms. Cornwall to a domestic Atlanta Police precinct, where FBI agents responded and took Ms. Cornwall into jail." In response to the event, Delta Air Lines issued a statement on Monday. "Law enforcement met Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta after an irate customer disturbance during flight," according to the statement. "For the vast majority of our customers and Delta, situations like these are uncommon."