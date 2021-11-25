[Watch] A woman sobs when her date sends her home in an Uber because of her outfit.

On TikTok, a video of a Michigan lady sobbing over a disastrous date went viral. Nikki Jabs expressed her disappointment when her date sent her home in an Uber because he did not approve of the attire she had spent so much time putting together.

Jabs frequently updates her TikTok followers on her dating exploits. She explained how her date, Greg, thought she was too overdressed to accompany him to the opening of a clothes store where he works. According to the New York Post, Jabs was perplexed when Greg suggested getting an Uber for her to return home so he could attend the event without her.

Greg kept staring at her outfit every now and again while they were on their way to dinner, according to Jabs’ dating diary. He ultimately told her that her clothing, which consisted of a black long-sleeved crop top and pink paper-bag trousers, was too much for the opening of the athleisure store.

“I said, ‘I’m wearing this to the function or going home,’ in response to @kevinkreates_” ‘Can I call you an Uber?’ he said. Jabs remembered something.

She told her followers, “He was too ashamed to be seen with me in this clothing, so he sent me home in an Uber and went to the opening without me.”

In a follow-up video, Jabs was seen sobbing, garnering 7 million views on the social media platform. “I’m just really disappointed because I worked so hard to look nice, and he drove me home in an Uber.” Who is it that does that? On a Friday night, he sent me home with a stranger,” she explained.

@spinnyg’s reply I’m hoping to be laughing shortly Greg, whom Jabs met on a dating platform, began remarking on her makeup and high heel shoes soon after they started going out, Jabs said to her followers.

“It all started with a few random comments over the last few weeks, like ‘why are you wearing heels?’ When you wear tennis shoes, I like it. Why do you have so much makeup on? “I enjoy it when you’re just being yourself,” she remarked.

After Greg threw her in an Uber alone while he attended the event without her after three weeks of seeing each other, Jabs decided she’d had enough.

After the events of TikToker's videos, those who saw them expressed their support for Jabs.