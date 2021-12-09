[Watch] A train driver and his assistant make a pit stop on the railroad track to buy yogurt.

A train driver and his aide were suspended in Pakistan after they allegedly halted the locomotive on its tracks in order to buy yogurt.

The driver’s helper is seen buying a bag of yogurt from a food booth at the station and then jumping onto the train, which had its engines left running, in a video that has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at the Kanha railway station on Monday. The train was supposed to run between the cities of Lahore and Karachi.

After the video went viral, Pakistani Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati suspended the driver and his helper, Rana Mohammad Shehzad and Iftikhar Hussain, respectively.

According to local news outlet Dawn, Minister Swati declared in a statement, “I will not tolerate such situations in the future and will not allow anyone to manipulate public assets for personal gain.”

On social media, several people mocked the situation. However, others have expressed worries about the safety and regulations of Pakistan’s railway lines. Mismanagement and negligence have resulted in multiple accidents in recent years.

“It becomes a safety hazard when a train is stopped in the center (of the tracks). Our primary concern is for your safety. Anything that jeopardizes safety will not be tolerated “TimesNow News said Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the railway ministry.

Such instances, according to a railway official, are not uncommon in the country.

In June, two trains crashed in Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring 50 more. A train from Lahore to Karachi derailed and collided with another train traveling in the opposite direction. The incident resulted in the destruction of several carriages.

Pakistan Railway officials barred drivers and their aids from using cellphones while driving trains earlier this month. They are not allowed to take selfies, record films, or listen to music on their phones while on the train, according to the Dawn.

Railway divisional heads have been asked to maintain track of crew members while they are aboard the train as an added safety precaution.