[Watch] A Million River Turtles Are Released Into The Amazon River.

To save the endangered species, one million turtle hatchlings were released into a river that runs along the Amazon border between Bolivia and Brazil.

On Tuesday, a crowd gathered near the Itenez River to see the cute little hatchlings. The program was part of a binational conservation project to safeguard Amazon River turtles that began in 2007 with the help of biologists and volunteers.

“We have a binational initiative now in the Guapore or Itenez River for the protection and conservation of the species, especially the Amazon River turtle,” Camila Ferrara, a technical supervisor for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in the region, told ABC News.

One witness can be heard shouting in a video of the turtle hatchlings being released into the river, “Let’s go! Go forth and be joyful!” The Amazon River turtle population has been decimated by human activities on the banks of the Itenez and Guapore rivers in Bolivia and Brazil, respectively. Furthermore, climate change has become a hazard to their ecology, threatening their very existence.

The large release on Tuesday was done to help repopulate the area’s diminishing turtle population.

According to the New York Post, “We chose this area because it is the largest breeding area for Amazonian turtles.”

“Every year, almost 100,000 females spawn in this location,” Ferrara remarked. “This year, we estimate almost 10 million kids to be born.” Due to increasing inflow, mega-dam construction in Brazil has exacerbated floods during the rainy season. In addition, the meat and eggs of river turtles are in high demand. Volunteers with the binational initiative, on the other hand, have stepped up their conservation efforts by removing turtle nests from the sand so that they don’t drown or become victims of poaching.

Although turtle meat consumption and poaching are prohibited in Brazil, authorities have had difficulty enforcing the rule in densely inhabited regions near river banks. In an effort to stop turtle consumption, conservationists and local officials are providing food and security to the inhabitants.

Turtles are an important part of the ecosystem in the area. “Turtles are biologically vital to the ecology because they recycle nutrients and disperse seeds,” Ferrara added, according to the Post.