[Watch] A maskless woman debates constitutional rights and harasses an employee who asks her to leave.

After an Arby’s employee refused to serve her, a video of a maskless lady pestering him and arguing with him about his constitutional rights went viral.

According to Daily Dot, the video, which was posted on TikTok by charcoaldeath, who looks to be an Arby’s employee attempting to enforce the franchise’s mask policy, has received over 1.5 million views since Monday.

The video begins with a maskless White woman standing in front of the cash register, with an employee recording her saying, “Ma’am.” Please exit our establishment if you do not wish to wear a mask.” “Why did you suddenly get upset with me talking so calmly?” the woman inquires, to which the man responds that he does not wish to continue the conversation.

The woman without a mask then asks for his name and takes a photo of his badge, while the man offers to write down his name and position on a piece of paper for her. She stands there arguing with the employee that she is not contagious, even after he repeatedly begs her to leave, pointing out the mask mandate placed on the restaurant door.

The woman even urges the employee to call the cops at one point during the debate because she believes it is her constitutional right to be there. “My freedom to come to this open to the public venue is protected by the constitution,” she argues. She also threatens the employee with legal action if he shares the footage on social media.

In a Tiktoker follow-up video, the woman is seen confronting a customer who is filming her and arguing with him that he should be learning the law. While holding the door open for her, the employee could be heard continuously saying, “Please leave ma’am.”

The video has sparked heated online debate about customers harassing personnel who are enforcing the mask order.

“It’s pointless to try to compel someone who follows their store’s policies. “He isn’t the owner, and he may lose his job,” said one viewer. Another said, “She’s there to cause trouble, end of story.” Many viewers also noted that the employee was courteous in his handling of the matter, repeating “please” several times.