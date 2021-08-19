[Watch] A large alligator wanders into a family’s yard and becomes entangled in a lacrosse net.

A Florida family was taken aback when they discovered a massive alligator in their yard in Longwood, Seminole County.

The gator then became trapped in a lacrosse net for nearly 45 minutes, according to the homeowner.

When the resident first spotted the alligator, he was afraid, according to UPI News. Minutes later, he noticed the gator was entangled in the net, desperately struggling to escape. The gator took a long time to free itself and walk into the neighboring woods, according to a local resident.

The family later discovered a dead snake in the net, according to the homeowner, who thought that the gator was attempting to devour it and became stuck.

The gator can be seen roaming about the yard only seconds after escaping the net in the footage posted by the resident.

On the footage, the homeowner can be heard saying, “God, he’s massive.”

Alligators have been spotted in the Longwood region, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) would not relocate them unless they are more than 4 feet long or show hostile behavior.

People in Florida frequently have close experiences with alligators, and the animals have been sighted in residential neighborhoods in some circumstances.

Around one million alligators were estimated to exist as of April 2019. According to the FWC, there were 413 unprovoked alligator bite incidences between 1948 and 2019, 25 of which were fatal.

In a recent incident, a woman and her friends narrowly avoided being attacked by an alligator while on a fishing excursion in the Florida Everglades. Alligators are known to be plentiful in this area. A gator sneaked up on the unwitting woman in a “terrifying” TikTok video.

The viral footage shows the gator calmly staring at her from a few feet away in the water.

The gator can be seen cautiously rising its head out of the water at one point. “Oh my god, holy s—,” the woman can be heard saying in the video. “That’s why you never sit down with your legs in the water,” another individual was overheard saying.