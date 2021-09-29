[Watch] A key-throwing cop activates a sprinkler, causing a flood in a Brooklyn precinct.

An cop accidently tripped the sprinkler system with a faulty throw, officials said, flooding a New York Police Department (NYPD) station on Monday.

According to the New York Daily News, an anonymous NYPD sergeant was working in the 72nd Precinct in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn, at around 3:40 a.m. Monday when he attempted to throw a set of patrol car keys to another officer.

According to the publication, the keys instead struck a ceiling sprinkler, forcing the device to spray water onto the first level.

The New York Post reported an NYPD official as saying, “A member of the service tossed keys to another member when it accidently struck a sprinkler head, causing the solitary sprinkler to go off.”

According to a police source, the entire first floor is flooded, including the commanding officer’s office, CompStat, and everything else.

The sprinklers were turned on full blast inside the precinct, and water was accumulating on the floor.

“Wait, how long has this been going on?” says the narrator. As the damaged sprinkler was still dousing an area of the station, an out-of-frame woman can be heard stating in the video, “That is a lot of water.”

An NYPD spokeswoman said Tuesday that the incident was deemed an honest error.

Sgt. Edward Riley of the New York Police Department remarked, “This was a complete accident.” “Officers acted quickly to turn off the water, resulting in minimum damage.”

According to one source, the incident was a “total disaster” that resulted in damaged devices and records, as well as the transfer of inmates.

It was unclear whether the sergeant was disciplined as a result of the event.

In early August, a sprinkler in an emergency communications center in Hays, Kansas, was mistakenly activated, causing more than $80,000 in damage to computer and phone equipment.

Over Aug. 2, technicians in the server room at the Ellis County Dispatch Center soldered too close to a sprinkler head, causing water to spray on network, server, and phone equipment inside the room.