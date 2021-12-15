[Watch] A Huge Snake Takes Off From The Ground And Attempts To Crawl Into A Man’s Shirt.

Wouldn’t you want to flee as soon as you notice a huge snake approaching you, or maybe scream in terror? One man, on the other hand, remained still while a huge lizard climbed up his legs and towards his shirt.

A snake takes off from the ground with its tongue protruding out and slowly moves towards the man’s shoes before attempting to creep up his T-shirt, according to a video published on Instagram on Tuesday. Throughout the short video, the man remains motionless, showing no signs of fear or terror.

The video has since gone viral, with many people sharing their thoughts on it.

“Snakes do not frighten me (some time ago I held a 4 m pythoness in my arms). The deadly ones, on the other hand, make me nervous “a single person wrote

Another user commented, “Such a cute baby, I love snakes so much.”

Another individual said, “She thinks he’s a warm tree lol.”

The snake was identified as a non-venomous reticulated python by several users.

One user noted, “The retics are arguably one of the most aware/smart snakes out there.”

Reticulated pythons are the world’s longest snakes, reaching lengths of over 20 feet. The largest reticulated python ever seen in a zoo was 28.5 feet long and weighed around 320 pounds.

These reptiles hunt on birds and mammals, especially large species like deer and boar, and are mostly found in Southeast Asia, including the Nicobar Islands, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

International Business Times chatted with a snake catcher on the occasion of National Reptile Awareness Day 2020 and asked him if reptiles make good pets.

“Yes, reptiles may be kept as pets. However, one thing to keep in mind before getting one is that they don’t require a lot of attention or affection, so if you’re looking for a pet that will be all cuddly with you, this is probably not the pet for you. I keep a variety of reptiles as pets, including snakes, lizards, geckos, and even dangerous snakes. Reptiles make excellent pets if you have a passion for reptiles and animals “IBT spoke with Joshua Castle, a snake catcher from Brisbane, Australia.