[Watch] A Florida trooper and good Samaritans assist a choking toddler on the side of the road.

On the side of Interstate 95, a Florida highway policeman was seen on dashcam video saving a 1-year-old toddler from choking.

Trooper Reginald Mathieu was dubbed a “hero” by the Florida Highway Patrol after the film from the Oct. 16 incident was shared on Twitter.

In Miami, the event occurred at the I-95 entry ramp.

FHP Miami claimed on Twitter that “Trooper Mathieu’s first aid training immediately kicked in as he rushed into action, executing a series of back punches until the toddler recovered awareness.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Trooper Mathieu was on his way to a wreck scene near Southwest Seventh Street when the toddler’s parents flagged him down. The trooper promptly springs into action. The trooper was seen on dashcam video going toward the boy to assist him.

Two other cars had pulled over alongside the ramp, and a few of good Samaritans could be seen attempting to resuscitate the child as Mathieu approached.

A kind Samaritan who came to the child’s aid used an anti-choking gadget on him, which allowed him to breathe.

When trooper Mathieu arrived, the child’s mother reported her child was wailing. According to the agency, Mathieu began hitting the youngster in the back until she regained consciousness.

What the girl had choked on and how long she had been unresponsive are unknown.

The anti-choking equipment “LifeVac,” according to the toddler’s mother, helped dislodge the unknown item from the child’s throat.

“We are grateful for the trooper, but we really want to promote awareness about LifeVac and how crucial it is for people to have,” the mother told the publication, declining to be identified to protect her family’s identity.

As a precaution, the toddler was sent to the hospital.

