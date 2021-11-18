[Watch] A Florida man sets a Guinness World Record by jumping over five cars on a pogo stick.

On Wednesday, a Florida guy achieved a new Guinness World Record by hopping on a pogo stick over five cars in a row. Tyler Philips, 21, established a new world record in London after bouncing over five black iconic London cabs, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

Philip, a member of the US XPOGO Team, won the title of ‘Most Consecutive Cars Jumped Over on a Pogo Stick’ during the 18th Guinness World Record Day held in London’s Olympic Park.

Philips smashed the record set by his teammate Dalton Smith, who was scheduled to compete but was unable to do so due to an ankle injury suffered prior to the tournament. Guinness World Records posted a video of his feat on Instagram, and it earned over 200,000 views in less than a day.

“Wow, I’m very pleased that I was able to break this record – it’s something I’ve desired for a long time, and it was pretty weird being there this morning seeing the cars lined up when it finally seemed true,” Philip said after his outstanding effort.

Philip had to set up pogo sticks to rehearse for the event while finding out the width of the automobiles. The challenge’s black cabs are 2 meters tall and 1.6 meters wide.

Philip described the performance as a “mental struggle” that required him to “concentrate and control” his jumps. He said, “Training for this record was considerably harder than actually completing it.”

“Watching Tyler in action was an amazing delight – the height he can reach is incredible, and it’s a powerful indication of his utter mastery of the pogo stick,” said Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief of the Guinness World Records Book.

Philip wowed the crowd by jumping, executing backflips, and creating incredible positions in mid-air. The ease with which he managed the jumps drew a lot of attention from the audience, who were amused by the video.

“He could’ve gone on,” one spectator remarked. Another commented, “You should have kept going, this was easy job.”