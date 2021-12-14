[Watch] A family decorating a Christmas tree discovers a venomous snake among the decorations.

When a deadly snake slithered out from under a Christmas tree in South Africa, the family was taken aback.

The snake could be seen slithering amid the branches of the Christmas tree decked with tinsels and baubles and taking notice of its surroundings in a video shot by the homeowner.

On December 10, the tragedy occurred on a farm near McGregor in the Western Cape.

Gerri Heyns, a snake rescuer, was promptly contacted by the homeowners, who emailed him a photo of the snake. “For me, this is a first! I couldn’t believe my eyes when they sent me two photos! Boomslang in their Christmas tree, indeed!” According to News24, Heyns stated.

Boomslangs are one of South Africa’s most venomous snakes, growing up to 5 feet long. If left untreated, a single bite can be lethal.

To assist with the reptile, Heyns traveled 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) from his house to the family’s rural farm. According to the local paper SA People, he recommended the family to keep an eye on the snake, a female boomslang that can extend its jaw wide, but not to upset it. The snake had built its home in the tree when Heyns arrived at the residence.

“It took me around 90 minutes to get there because it was a remote farm area. The snake was still in the Christmas tree when I arrived. Nonetheless, she was removed safely, and I will release her tomorrow “In a Facebook post, Heyns expressed his feelings.

Heyns can be seen in the video prying the snake out of the tree with snake-catching tongs. Initially, the reptile manages to get away from him and hide beneath the family’s couch. Heyns, on the other hand, saves the Boomslang. “Don’t worry, I’ve got it,” Heyns assured the terrified family.

The next day, Heyns released the snake back into the wild.

The rescue elicited ecstatic reactions from observers. “When your 6-year-old made their Christmas list all by themselves but couldn’t spell ‘boomerang,'” one commenter commented. A red-tail boa was rescued from a Florida home earlier this month when the homeowner discovered the snake hidden deep beneath the couch he had recently purchased.