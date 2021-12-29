[Watch] A 72-year-old woman ziplines over an amusement park, and the video becomes viral.

If a person chooses to stay youthful at heart, the vigor of youth does not fade with age. Proof can be found in a popular video of a 72-year-old woman ziplining through an Indian amusement park.

A user named Yathrikan 200 posted the video on Instagram, and it has since been viewed over 7,00,000 times. The woman is shown in the video acing the adventure sport while dressed in a “saree,” a traditional Indian garment.

The video shows the woman executing the act while being hauled meters above the ground with safety gear tied to her body and even fist-bumping with the person filming the footage at the terminus.

“My name is Paruamma. Her dreams were hidden deep within her. I assisted her in realizing one of her ambitions. Let’s hope there are more people like Paruamma in the world “The caption on the video read:

The video was also published on the Yathra Premikal Facebook page, where it received over 50,00 likes.

At the end of the video, the woman appeared ecstatic. To date, the Instagram reel has received over 47,000 likes. “I wasn’t scared in the least… It appealed to me. It was enjoyable “After the ride, the woman stated.

Adventure sports are typically associated with the younger generation, but the woman did not allow her age prevent her from achieving her goal.

Internet people commended the woman for her bravery, and heart emoticons were used to respond to the message.

In March, an elderly man demonstrated that age is nothing more than a number by doing a feat on a swing. The video, which went viral on Twitter, showed a man leisurely sitting on the swing while someone pushed it forward, increasing the speed. The man then performs a flawless somersault and lands on the ground, leaving internet fans speechless. At the time of the stunt, it was unclear how old this man was.

A 73-year-old man plunged off a cliff and into a river in another video that went viral in July, shocking internet users. For several days, the video was trending on the internet, with people admiring him for his fearlessness.