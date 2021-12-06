[Watch] A 4-foot-long snake is rescued from a beer can.

In India, a deadly snake was rescued when its head became trapped inside an empty beer can.

Local people discovered the toxic 4-foot-long cobra in a village near Puri, a city in the Indian state of Odisha. Animal rescuers were dispatched to the scene. Its head became stuck in the opening of the beer can and it struggled to release itself, according to Times Now.

The rescue attempt was videotaped and has since gone popular on social media. The terrified lizard was shown straining as rescuers used shears to delicately cut out the bottom of the can so that it could breathe. According to the Indian Express, they then covered the snake’s mouth with a transparent open-ended plastic tube to continue cutting the tin without agitating the dangerous serpent.

Officials were able to remove the cobra after cutting up the entire can around 20 minutes into the rescue mission.

Minor injuries were sustained by the snake, which were treated with antibiotic spray. The reptile was rescued and returned to its natural home.

Man-animal confrontations have risen in recent years as more animals migrate to cities in search of food. The rescue footage has revived a debate about the dangers of negligent rubbish disposal to wildlife and aquatic species.

“When food reaches a landfill, it remains food. And a variety of creatures are more than delighted to swoop down and feast on our scraps “According to the Natural Resources Defense Council’s website. “Our garbage has the potential to cause population explosions by disrupting animal reproduction. It has the potential to reshape ecosystems and social structures.” People should use a can opener to thoroughly separate lids from tin cans before discarding them, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. All six-pack beverage holder plastics should be cut open “so that there are no closed rings,” according to the group.