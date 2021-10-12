[Watch] A 16-year-old girl is suffocated from behind by a homeless woman outside a sushi restaurant in New York City.

A horrific event was captured on film, in which a homeless woman sneaked up behind a 16-year-old girl outside a New York City restaurant and strangled her.

Surveillance footage from Monday, Oct. 4 shows the adolescent arriving at the Watawa Sushi restaurant in Astoria, Queens, about 5:15 p.m. to dine. A scruffy individual walks into view while the youngster is seated and wraps their right arm around the teenager’s neck in an episode that lasts only a few seconds.

Before a spectator intervenes to push them away, the woman keeps marching after the youngster, throwing her arms open and probably saying something at her. The 16-year-old had pain, redness, and swelling, but did not require hospitalization, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

_WANTED_ in the region of 33-10 Ditmars Boulevard for strangulation #steinway #queens On the 21st of April, at 5:22 p.m., Up to $3500 in rewards Have you seen him? Do you know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or send us a message on Instagram! CONFIDENTIALITY IS GUARANTEED ON ALL CALLS! pic.twitter.com/vGVqpQK71j #yourcityyourcall Police were initially hunting for a male suspect, but Minerva Martinez, 36, was arrested on Saturday.

Martinez, according to the New York Post, has a criminal record that includes six felony offenses dating back to 2016. Martinez was recently arrested on grand larceny charges, and an arrest warrant was filed for him in August.

The woman could be suffering from a mental ailment. Martinez was previously discovered by authorities in January 2020 murmuring to herself before being brought to a hospital, according to the Post.

Martinez randomly targets them in the footage of her attack on the Queens teenager, without appearing to try to grab anything, and she continues to make ominous gestures after the incident.

The NYPD did not clarify whether or whether the two had known each other before the event.