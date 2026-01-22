Washington D.C. Braces for Major Winter Storm, Dangerous Conditions Expected

Washington, D.C. is gearing up for what could be its most severe winter storm in years, as Arctic air combines with a powerful weather system, bringing significant snow and subzero temperatures to the region this weekend. With forecasts predicting more than five inches of snow, as well as potentially hazardous travel conditions and dangerously cold temperatures, officials and residents are preparing for a challenging few days ahead.

Snowfall and Freezing Conditions Threaten D.C. Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the D.C. region, set to begin Saturday evening, January 24, and continue through Monday morning. Areas throughout Maryland and Virginia are also under alert, with snow expected to begin falling Saturday night and intensify through Sunday. Snowfall rates could reach one to two inches per hour at the height of the storm. Forecasts indicate the D.C. area could see at least five inches of snow, with some locations potentially receiving more. By Sunday, sleet and freezing rain may mix in, particularly in areas south of Route 50 and near Interstate 95, raising the risk of ice accumulation.

City crews have been ramping up preparations, with salt trucks already pre-treating D.C. roadways. Warnique West, director of snow operations for the Department of Public Works (DPW), assured residents that the city was ready. “We’re looking to get more snow than we’ve got in previous years,” West said, noting that the city has been carefully checking all equipment in preparation for the event.

By Sunday, about 300 pieces of snow-clearing equipment, along with 200 city trucks and 100 contractors, will be on the roads, working to clear snow and ensure safe passage for vehicles. “We need to be cautious when plows are working. Stay at least 100 feet back,” West advised, urging residents to remain patient as crews work to clear streets, alleys, and even collect trash and recycling.

The storm’s impact will stretch beyond the capital itself. Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness, allowing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate a rapid response. The Maryland National Guard has also positioned personnel and vehicles across Western Maryland, Central Maryland, and the Eastern Shore to assist with storm response.

Preparation and Disruptions Ahead

As the storm approaches, local residents are rushing to hardware stores to stock up on essentials. “My girlfriend is weather-obsessed. She’s been preparing for this for days; she’s so excited for it,” said David Plotz, a local resident. For others, like Carolina Blanco, the focus was more on practical preparations: “Salt, a scraper, and also a snow shovel,” she said, noting that supplies might not last long given the expected conditions.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly as the storm intensifies. By Saturday night, visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less, making driving extremely hazardous. Officials are warning that wind chills in the teens and single digits will persist through next week, with subzero temperatures expected at times, making recovery efforts difficult once the storm passes. The city is also preparing for possible school disruptions and delayed commutes as residents begin digging out from what could be a historic snowfall.

City officials are urging residents to cooperate with snow-clearing operations and adhere to all travel restrictions. Should the storm escalate to a snow emergency, parking will be prohibited on designated emergency routes, and vehicles left in those areas will be towed. In the meantime, the message remains clear: prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.