Was it ever considered by Donald Trump to assassinate Julian Assange? The CIA Director desired vengeance for the data leak.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration and the CIA considered kidnapping and assassinating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2017, according to a Yahoo! News article published Sunday.

According to the report, Trump’s CIA Director Mike Pompeo wants vengeance on Assange for revealing the agency’s sensitive hacking tools and creating “the greatest data loss in CIA history,” which was based on talks with more than 30 former officials.

Vault 7, the massive CIA hack, exposed the agency’s actions and capabilities in terms of electronic attack methods and cyber warfare.

CIA senior officers “were utterly divorced from reality because they were so embarrassed,” a former Trump national security official told Yahoo! News.

According to the individual, “there seemed to be no boundaries,” and exchanges between Pompeo and CIA staff created enough worry that some officials felt compelled to inform members of Congress.

The CIA’s anti-WikiLeaks campaign includes “extensive eavesdropping on WikiLeaks associates, inciting division among the group’s members, and snatching their electronic equipment,” according to the report.

Following his arrest in April 2019, Assange is being held in a London jail. A request to send him back to the United States to face 17 espionage accusations was denied by a lower court judge.

The CIA and Pompeo have both remained silent in response to the Yahoo! News article. According to Yahoo! News, Trump has never considered assassinating Assange. “In fact, I believe he has been mistreated,” Trump remarked.