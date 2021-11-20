Was it about race, the Second Amendment, or neither in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial?

The result in the highly politicized Kyle Rittenhouse trial erupted into a free-for-all as proponents of racial justice, gun regulation, and gun rights all attempted to use the verdict to advance their respective agendas.

The events leading up to the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020, in which Rittenhouse killed two men and injured a third, were heavily entwined with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which swept the country after George Floyd’s death and regained momentum after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Others rushed to Kenosha to safeguard local businesses that were set ablaze and looted throughout the disturbance as racial justice protestors flocked into the small Wisconsin community to advocate for police reform after Blake was shot seven times by a white cop. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, was one of these so-called vigilantes.

After the night turned fatal, many activists compared Rittenhouse’s treatment—both that night and over the next year and a half—to that of Black Americans like Blake and BLM demonstrators who were shot and tear gassed by police officers that same summer.

Rittenhouse’s delayed arrest and photos of the boy waving white power signs while on bail drew criticism from critics who said that none of these acts would be tolerated if a Black adolescent crossed state borders with an AR-15 and killed people.

The NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson told The Washington Newsday that Kyle Rittenhouse's trial "served as a prime example of the painfully uneven treatment of Black and white Americans." "Rittenhouse's choice to travel to Kenosha and incite protestors was unjustified, hazardous, and has been compared to domestic terrorism," according to some. When a jury convicted Rittenhouse of all charges, racial justice campaigners regarded it as proof that there are "two justice systems at work in America." "From the beginning, this case has revealed the deep cracks in our justice system—from the judge's deep bias, which he routinely and unabashedly displayed, to the apathy of officers who witnessed Rittenhouse's crimes and did nothing," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a statement released on Friday. "The conversation and outcome would be different if we were talking about a Black man."