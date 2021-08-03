Warrington Parr Hall will host a ‘unbelievable’ circus extravaganza.

This weekend, Warrington’s Parr Hall will host the Circus of Horrors.

The show will be one of the first live performances since the venue reopened following the lockdown.

The ‘ReBorn, ReVamped, and Rockin’ show is a tribute to the circus’s past, featuring some of its most thrilling acts.

The Circus of Horrors is a “rock-style” circus spectacle with a wide range of jaw-dropping performers, according to the organizers.

From sword swallowers and aerialists to jugglers and acrobats, the spectacle has it all.

The one-of-a-kind circus performance is described as a “rock spectacle featuring strange, daredevil, and downright gorgeous circus acts.”

“The Circus of Horrors is aching to get back to what they do best, providing the most rip roaring spectacular Entertainment,” Dr Haze, the show’s creator, stated.

“We are overjoyed to be the first event back in Warrington in over a year and a half. The Parr Hall is one of our favorite venues, and its sumptuous surroundings are ideal for our bizarrely stunning show. Everyone will be treated to spectacular views, and the mood will be electrifying.”

The play, which debuted at Glastonbury Festival, has now been operating for nearly 25 years and can be seen in theatres all around the world.

The circus normally conducts a 100-date UK theatre tour every year, and has performed at a number of UK festivals, including Download, Reading, Leeds, and T in the Park.

On Saturday, August 7, the Circus of Horrors will take over Warrington Parr Hall.

