Warren John Nutter, who was originally sentenced to death by hanging, died in prison at the age of 84.

On Wednesday, Iowa’s longest-serving convict died in jail after serving a life sentence for killing a police officer in 1956.

Warren John Nutter died at 11 a.m. in the hospice chamber where he was being treated for a chronic illness, according to Nick Crawford, a spokesman for the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. He was 84 years old when he died.

Nutter was the fifth-longest-serving inmate in the country, according to the Officials Down Memorial Page (ODMP), a nonprofit committed to remembering law enforcement officers slain in the line of duty.

Officer Harold Humphrey Pearce of the Independence Police Department was shot by Nutter in January 1956, about 66 years ago. In a gas station heist, Pearce and his colleague had arrested Nutter, who was 18 at the time. At the time of the shooting, Pearce had been with the department for two years.

The policemen apprehended the teenagers after a car pursuit and transported them to the Buchanan County Courthouse’s police station, which located on the first floor. They were also escorted to the police station in the vehicle they used in the chase.

Nutter requested to use the restroom while they were being kept. He escaped through a lavatory window, then dashed to the backseat of the car, where he grabbed a shotgun and returned to the premises to liberate his companions.

When Pearce tried to stop them from fleeing, Nutter allegedly aimed his shotgun at him and commanded him to put his weapon down with his left hand, according to the ODMP. Despite the fact that Pearce did as he was told, Nutter shot him in the chest with his shotgun.

Despite the fact that Nutter had managed to leave for a brief time, cops apprehended him 3.5 miles away from the crime scene.

Nutter, who pleaded guilty to the shooting, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in Iowa, making him the state’s youngest murderer.

On February 10, 1956, he was sentenced to death by hanging. Opponents of the death sentence pounced on his situation and used it to draw national attention to it. Governor Herschel Loveless commuted his death penalty in 1957.

Nutter’s attorneys claimed that he grew up in a damaged household in Illinois and was 14 years old when he was sentenced to juvenile jail for stealing and forgery. He was on probation. This is a condensed version of the information.