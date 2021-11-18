Warren has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to look into whether the former president misled shareholders.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, urged the Securities and Exchange Committee on Thursday to look into whether former President Donald Trump’s new social media initiative deceived investors before its launch.

Warren asked the SEC to investigate if press stories claimed Trump had secured a merger deal for his new company before of its Oct. 20 launch of its special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. Warren linked these charges to prior worries she had about these firms while singling out the former president’s company.

The senator said that she has been “concerned for some time” about the “misaligned incentives” underlying SPAC transactions, which she claims are designed to abuse regular investors “to the benefit of huge institutional investors.” In this regard, she referred to Trump’s SPAC as a “classic” example of participating in a deceptive transaction prior to its launch.

In her letter, Warren said, “The reports involving DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) appear to be a textbook example of a SPAC misleading shareholders and the public about materially essential information.”

Press stories from sites like the New York Times and Axios, which said Trump was in contact with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) as early as March, fueled her fears. DWAC claims there were no “substantive negotiations, directly or indirectly,” with a target firm in its SEC filings, despite months of talks between CEO Patrick Orlando and Trump.

Trump’s SPAC had a 1,657 percent increase in share price, reaching $175 per share before dropping to $59.99 lately. This extreme gyration, according to Warren, “looks suspiciously like a scheme” in which the selling would be the least harmed by a reduction in share value when compared to other investors.

Finally, the senator brought out the lack of openness around the Trump-linked SPAC’s business structure. She claimed that the corporation “fails to mention any officers, employees, or operations,” and that the company overview part of the website did not include any executives. Scott St. John was identified as the leader of TMTG+ Corporate Operations in a news statement announcing the deal in October.

Warren wrapped up by leaving a list of questions for Gensler, including whether the SEC considers the Trump SPAC charges to be a violation of any securities laws.

The SEC hasn't done so yet.