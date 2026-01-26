Warning to Sertraline Users: Avoid Grapefruit to Prevent Dangerous Side Effects

Health experts are urging people taking the antidepressant sertraline to avoid consuming grapefruit, following warnings from the NHS. Sertraline, which is widely prescribed to treat conditions such as depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), can interact dangerously with compounds found in grapefruit, leading to elevated drug levels in the bloodstream. This could increase the risk of harmful side effects.

Potential Risks of Combining Sertraline with Grapefruit

More than 24 million prescriptions for sertraline were issued in England alone during 2024, making it one of the most commonly prescribed medications in the UK. The drug works by increasing serotonin levels in the brain, which helps regulate mood and emotional responses. Sertraline typically requires daily dosing in tablet form and is suitable for most adults, as well as children aged six and older for managing OCD. However, the NHS has highlighted a significant concern for patients who may not be aware of the risks of consuming grapefruit or grapefruit juice while on this medication.

The NHS explains that grapefruit can interfere with the enzymes responsible for breaking down sertraline, leading to higher concentrations of the drug in the bloodstream. This can amplify side effects, which may range from mild discomfort to more severe reactions. As a result, healthcare professionals recommend completely avoiding grapefruit while taking sertraline. According to the NHS, “Do not drink grapefruit juice while you’re taking this medicine. Grapefruit juice can increase the amount of sertraline in your body and increase the risk of side effects.”

The warning extends beyond just sertraline; grapefruit is known to affect the metabolism of other antidepressants like fluoxetine and paroxetine, as well as medications for managing cholesterol, such as statins. This fruit’s impact on enzyme activity can result in significant risks for anyone on these medications, emphasizing the need for vigilance and proper medical advice.

Side Effects and How to Manage Them

Like all medications, sertraline can cause side effects. Common ones include nausea, dizziness, and changes in sleep patterns. Most side effects tend to subside after the body adjusts to the medication, but in some cases, they may persist for a longer period. If patients have inadvertently consumed grapefruit or its juice while taking sertraline, they are advised to contact their doctor or pharmacist immediately. They may need to stop taking the medication temporarily and monitor for any signs of adverse reactions.

In rare cases, sertraline can lead to more severe side effects, such as serotonin syndrome, which presents as rapid heartbeat, tremors, excessive sweating, and disorientation. While these reactions are uncommon, they are serious and require immediate medical attention.

Despite its health benefits, including being rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, grapefruit can pose significant risks for people on certain medications. Anyone starting a new prescription is encouraged to consult their GP or pharmacist, especially if they have concerns about potential interactions with food or other substances.