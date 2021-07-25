Warning: do not post a video of a waterfront stabbing that is in “bad taste.”

Police today encouraged people not to share a widely distributed video of a stabbing incident between two 15-year-olds.

Police said between 80 and 100 people were involved in a brawl at Keel Wharf on Liverpool’s waterfront on Friday evening, injuring the youngsters.

They were rushed to the hospital and eventually released. Merseyside Police warned today that social media footage of the incident was “in poor taste” and could jeopardize their ongoing investigation.

“We are aware of video evidence presently being disseminated on social media that shows the incident in which two 15-year-olds were stabbed on Friday, July 23,” a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Because the tape clearly shows both victims and the criminal, we ask that people do not reshare it because it is not only in poor taste, but it is also under investigation.

“Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call around 9.15 p.m. on Friday. They discovered two youngsters who had both been stabbed. Both boys were transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and treated, after which they were released.”

“The carrying and use of knives is completely unacceptable,” said Chief Inspector Matthew Moscrop.

“The ramifications for both victims and perpetrators can be severe. We have greatly boosted the number of cops around the city and along the waterfront as a result of recent violence and anti-social behavior. Officers are on the lookout for criminals and to keep the city safe for those who simply wish to visit and enjoy themselves.

“Officers will not bother anyone who are visiting the city to take use of its amenities.”

Anyone with information on the incident, or who knows who the perpetrator is, is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,’ or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 1216 of July 23.