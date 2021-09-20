Warm temperatures are expected to come in October, according to the Met Office.

Merseyside is expected to see a warm period in October, according to the Met Office.

The forecast was included in the weather service’s long-range forecast for the United Kingdom.

The forecast is valid from September 24 to October 18, and it predicts that temperatures will rise as the month passes, with the first taste of summer on October 4.

But, before the warm weather arrives, the coming week will be generally unsettled, with the possibility of heavy rain.

“The northwest is anticipated to have the most disturbed conditions: bursts of rain, maybe heavy at times, and strong gusts, possibly coastal gales,” according to the forecast.

“Temperatures will be near or slightly below average for the majority of this time, but may climb somewhat toward the end.”

Temperatures are expected to rise to ‘above average’ from October 4 to 18, according to the Met Office, however there is still a chance of showers.

For the period of September 24 to October 3, the Met Office has issued a forecast for the United Kingdom.

Friday appears to be largely unsettled, with showers or longer periods of rain, as well as windy conditions, expected across much of the UK.

The strongest rain and coastal gales will most likely fall toward the northwest. The south will have the nicest weather, with plenty of sunshine.

Our weather is predicted to develop a general northwest to southeast divide from the weekend forward.

Rain, maybe heavy at times, and strong winds, possibly coastal gales, are predicted to be the most unsettling weather in the northwest.

Drier, sunnier weather appears to be on the way across the southeast, though unsettled weather from the northwest may still make its way here at times. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average for the majority of the period, but may climb somewhat towards the conclusion.

For the period of October 4 to October 18, the Met Office has issued a forecast for the United Kingdom.

Higher pressure is forecast over the southeast throughout this period, resulting in relatively settled conditions here and to the east, according to current signals, which are still rather weak.

Low pressure will, on the other hand, be located to the northwest of the UK, bringing heavier rain and stronger winds to the north and west, with a low danger of stormy conditions.

This is a more unsettled weather pattern. “The summary has come to an end.”