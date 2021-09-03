Wanted 911-Operator Accused of Hanging Up on Helpless Callers on Purpose.

Police in New Orleans are looking for a 911 operator who they believe purposely disconnected calls from individuals requesting assistance.

911 operators serve as a vital link between people in trouble and emergency personnel. Any deliberate interruption with that line of communication in an emergency can have life-threatening effects. True, not every 911 call is as critical as the next, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, storms ravaging the east coast, and wildfires raging in the west, answering 911 calls feels more important than ever.

The volume of calls received by 911 operators is staggering: “an estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 in the United States each year,” according to the National Emergency Number Association.

Precious Stephens, 25, works for the Orleans Parish Communication District, receiving 911 calls and recording pertinent information, according to NOLA.com. The district reported Stephens to the police in late August, alleging that he was purposely hanging up on people without noting the circumstances of their situations.

Stephens allegedly discontinued the calls “deliberately” and “without acquiring critical emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for assistance,” according to a Facebook post from the New Orleans Police Department’s Third District.

According to NOLA.com, Stephens’ employer first observed problems during her hours on August 20 and 21. As a result, the agency undertook an internal investigation based on a random sample of phone conversations.

They appear to have called the cops when their probe found alarming results. Stephens has reportedly been sacked from her job as a 911 operator since then.

According to NOLA.com, “[the district]has and will continue to cooperate with the…investigation into this incident and [the]determined to offering any and all support to aid in [the]efforts.”

Stephens, who is charged with one count of misconduct in office, has yet to be found and arrested. In Louisiana, the term “malfeasance” refers to any criminal behavior by a public servant. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum punishment of five years in jail.

It’s still unknown what prompted Stephens to reportedly terminate the 911 calls at the time of writing: The New Orleans Police Department’s Third Division has been contacted by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.