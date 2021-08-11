Walter Yetnikoff, the former head of CBS Records, has died at the age of 87.

Walter Yetnikoff, the head of CBS Records who oversaw mega-hits by Michael Jackson, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, and a slew of other artists, died at the age of 87.

David Ritz, who worked with Yetnikoff on his book, Howling at the Moon, confirmed Yetnikoff’s death on Tuesday.

Yetnikoff, a stocky, bearded former lawyer, embodied a period when rock music was embraced and consumed by corporate America, when contracts and acquisitions felt as exciting as the music itself.

In the early 1960s, he joined CBS as a staff lawyer, and in 1971, he was named president of CBS Records International, and in 1975, he was named CEO of CBS Records.

Jackson’s Thriller, Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell, and Joel’s 52nd Street were among the best-selling albums during his reign.

Under his leadership, CBS’ revenues more than quadrupled, rising from $485 million (£350 million) to more than $2 billion (£1.45 billion), but he also blew a fortune arranging lucrative deals for Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, and other artists who some industry insiders believed were past their commercial prime.

“If you are successful – as it should be – you simply have to pay an artist, give them a cheque for all this money,” he told Rolling Stone magazine in 1988.

“It is my pleasure to present Michael Jackson with a large, large check. First and foremost, it demonstrates our accomplishments. Second, whatever he made, we made more.”