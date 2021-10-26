Walter Smith, the former Everton manager, has died at the age of 73.

Rangers, where he spent the majority of his coaching and managing career, confirmed the news.

Following the departure of Liverpool-bound Graeme Souness in 1991, Smith led Rangers to the final seven of their nine Scottish titles in a row from 1991 to 1997, before leaving Ibrox for Goodison Park the following year.

Smith was known for striking a dignified figure in what was often a volatile time behind the scenes at Everton, despite not being able to recreate his success north of the line during his stint with the club, which lasted just shy of four seasons.

Smith’s job was threatened early on when star striker Duncan Ferguson was moved to Newcastle United without his knowledge by chairman Peter Johnson, but he stayed in command until March 2002, when manager was replaced by fellow Scot David Moyes.

“On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff, and players, I express my profound sympathies to the Smith family,” Rangers chairman Douglas Park stated. Walter is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, who are all in our thoughts and prayers during this sad time.

“It’s nearly impossible to express how much Walter meant to each and every one of us at Rangers.” He was the epitome of what a Ranger should be. His integrity and leadership were unsurpassed, and everyone he worked with throughout his two tenure as first team manager will remember him fondly.

“I just chatted with Walter over the weekend. He was able to offer guidance and assistance even when he was battling illness. That is something for which I am grateful. He continued to communicate with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard, as far as I know.

“All of us at Rangers will miss Walter tremendously.”

"He will be remembered by the football community across the world for winning 10 top-flight titles as a manager, five Scottish Cups, and six League Cups, as well as bringing his side to the UEFA Cup Final in 2008." His time as Scotland manager and as a manager in the English Premier League cemented his reputation as a legend."