Walter Smith gave Everton defender Everton defender Everton defender Everton defender Everton defender Everton defender Everton defender Everton defender Everton defender Everton defender Evert

Peter Clarke’s journey has been long and winding.

The 39-year-old made his Everton debut in a 3-1 victory over Coventry City 20 years ago, after being called in to replace the injured Alec Cleland at right back only half an hour into the game.

Following Walter Smith’s departure from the club, Clarke struggled to make an impact and only made a handful of appearances under David Moyes’ management.

Since then, he has played for clubs such as Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, and Southend United, making over 800 senior games.

For a variety of reasons, the dedicated defender has become a fan favorite at his most recent club, Tranmere Rovers.

In January 2020, the Whites signed Clarke to help strengthen up a defensive squad that had been conceding goals far too frequently at League One level.

Tranmere rallied back from a three-goal deficit at half-time against Premier League opponents Watford to earn an FA Cup third-round replay.

The veteran defender excelled in the side and began to make his presence felt in the games that followed, except from one lack in focus in the match that ended in the Hornets scoring.

“It’s too early for me to say I’m expecting all your apologies because it’s only his first game,” Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said after his debut.

In Mellon’s opinion, the signing of Clarke was not well received by the supporters. Now, fast forward to today, and nothing could be further from the truth.

Clarke is part of a fading breed of players that are willing to win at any costs and hold their colleagues to the same high standards every week.

His dedication to the cause was demonstrated by the fact that he played every minute of all 46 league games (plus two play-off matches) for the Whites last season, making him the only player at the club to do so.

Due to goalie Scott Davies’ long-term injury, he has taken the role of captain this season and has certainly led by example.

He’s been at the heart of Tranmere’s successful defense. “The summary has come to an end.”