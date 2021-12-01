Walmart will pay $2.1 million in damages to a woman who was wrongfully accused of shoplifting.

After being wrongfully convicted of shoplifting in one of Walmart’s stores in 2016, an Alabama lady was granted $2.1 million in punitive damages.

According to the Associated Press, a jury in Mobile County Circuit Court unanimously decided in favor of Lesleigh Nurse on Monday.

According to AL.com, the Semmes homeowner was attempting to leave her local Walmart in 2016 with food she had already paid for when she was stopped by one of the retailer’s asset protection managers.

According to the site, Nurse claimed she used a self-checkout counter with a faulty scanning system and needed assistance, but the store’s personnel did not accept her explanation.

She was apprehended after being accused of stealing 11 food goods worth roughly $48. Among the products were a loaf of bread and cereal, among other things. However, when no one from Walmart showed up in court, the criminal charge was dropped.

Walmart subsequently sent Nurse letters through a Florida law firm, warning her that if she did not pay $200, the business would bring a civil suit against her, according to court filings.

Walmart planned to prosecute Nurse “solely for the goal of gaining… civil recovery or money,” according to Nurse’s attorney, Vince Kilborn.

According to WKRG 5, an expert testified that Walmart routinely uses civil recovery statutes in numerous jurisdictions to obtain money from people it accuses of stealing.

According to Nurse’s lawsuit, “[Walmart] engaged in a pattern and practice of unjustly accusing innocent Alabama citizens of shoplifting and then attempted to collect money from the innocently accused.”

The suit added, “Walmart funds its asset protection department by frightening persons wrongly accused of shoplifting into not filing a claim against Walmart for fear of protracted litigation against an almost limitlessly funded corporate juggernaut.”

Walmart accused about 1.4 million people across the United States with criminal theft of property over the course of two years, according to assistant law professor Ryan Sullivan of the University of Nebraska, and collected more than $300 million through civil demand letters during that time.

Walmart’s lawyers argued that the practice is permissible under Alabama law.

Following the jury’s decision, the business issued a statement on Tuesday.

“We feel the judgement is not supported by the facts, and the damages awarded are in excess of the legal limit. We want to file post-trial motions “According to the firm.