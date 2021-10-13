Walmart Stock Is a $1 Dupe for a Popular Menu Item, According to an Ex-Starbucks Employee.

According to a former Starbucks employee, Walmart sells a nearly-identical knockoff of one of the coffee chain’s most popular menu items.

Brittany, who goes under the Twitter handle @jjemama, posted a video on TikTok on October 4 showcasing a $1 Walmart replica of Starbucks’ lemon bread slices.

“I worked at Starbucks for four years and can confirm that this is the same bread offered at Starbucks, and it’s only a $1 at Walmart,” she stated in the video, which has over a million views.

The former employee displayed the Walmart version, which was labeled “Iced Lemon Cake,” on a shelf in the store.

Although the Starbucks and Walmart items appear to be similar in taste and appearance, Starbucks has acknowledged that they are not identical. “Starbucks recipes are distinctive to the brand, employing high-quality ingredients, and we continue to innovate our assortment of beverage and food items to fulfill customer preferences,” the chain said in a statement to the Daily Dot. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a delicious, zesty, buttery lemon pound cake with a sweet icing.” Despite the fact that it was a ruse, TikTok users have flooded the comments section with support for the claims and anecdotes of people who bought them.

“This is something I’ve always said!” “They taste exactly the same,” one user said.

Another said, “I’ve been saying this for years.”

However, this isn’t the first time the counterfeit has gone viral, with a video from July claiming the same parallels between the cakes. @itracynicole said, “I bought this for $1 at Walmart.” “This is the Starbucks Iced Lemon Cake,” says the narrator. However, others have expressed reservations about how similar the cakes appear this time.

“There is a significant variation in flavor. “Definitely not the same,” one user stated.

Another said, “It doesn’t even seem the same.”

Although it is a little brighter than the Starbucks cake, Brittany agreed that “the taste is bang on.”

“Clearly, this is MY OPINION on a DUPE, and I stand behind it. It’s also fine if you don’t like it. You are welcome to visit. This is a condensed version of the information.