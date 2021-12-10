Walmart, Kroger, and other retailers are being urged to reinstate COVID safeguards.

A food and retail union is urging more than 60 store chains to implement COVID-19 protection measures, citing an increase in cases and the emergence of the Omicron form across the country.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) wrote to the CEOs of Walmart, Kroger, and other grocery and retail chains, urging them to encourage mask use at all locations, provide employees with protective equipment such as hand sanitizer and masks, and re-establish social distancing measures.

“As you know, the threat of COVID-19 variations has persisted and evolved during this challenging era, even as many of America’s top food and retail corporations have weakened their safety safeguards,” the letter stated.

“Now, with the Delta variant driving a dangerous winter surge of COVID-19 cases in 39 states and new variants like Omicron heightening public safety concerns, we believe it is critical for our country’s largest retail and food employers, including Walmart, Amazon, Safeway, and Kroger, to take immediate steps to protect essential workers and members of the public during this holiday season.”

According to new internal UFCW estimates, at least 213 retail and grocery workers have died as a result of COVID-19, with at least 50,600 workers infected or exposed to the virus, the organization said in a news release on Friday. Since June, the number of deaths has increased by 11%, while illnesses and exposures have increased by 17%.

The 1.3 million-member organization demanded that firms provide paid sick time to employees in the event that they receive a vaccine or booster and have a reaction to it. According to the letter, hourly wages should be increased to compensate for rising food and grocery expenditures.

“Taken together, each of the safety and protection acts described above represents vital steps that you and your firm must do to save lives and livelihoods,” the letter stated.

After a relatively mask-free summer, several retailers began promoting masks again after the US Centers for Disease Control switched position in late July and suggested masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in locations where the delta strain is more prevalent.

However, many business owners have become careless in requiring masks and have abandoned social separation. This is a condensed version of the information.